Maguindanao student yields P1-M ‘shabu’ in Gen. Santos City drug bust

KORONADAL: Acting on a tip, police operatives in General Santos City arrested a 20-year-old student from Maguindanao del Norte on Friday night and seized from him suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1 million. Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police director for the Soccsksargen region, said operatives of Police Station 6 and the City Drug Enforcement Unit had executed a meticulously planned anti-illegal drug entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the suspect and the confiscation of 155 grams of suspected shabu and other items. "The operation was conducted at 7:40 p.m. Friday at Purok 13, Escuala Village, Barangay Lagao, General Santos City," Macaraeg said in a statement on Saturday. Police identified the suspect only as a certain "Emran," a 20-year-old student and tricycle driver from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte. Macaraeg said the suspect is currently in the custody of Police Station 6 awaiting further legal proceedings. Source: Philippines News Agency