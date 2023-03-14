Maguindanao councilor wanted for violating anti-terror act nabbed

Policemen have arrested a municipal councilor wanted for violation of anti-terror law during a law enforcement operation at the Cotabato airport in Maguindanao del Norte province Monday afternoon.

Abdulwadod Sangki, a member of the Ampatuan town council in Maguindanao del Sur province, was served with an arrest warrant for violation of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-terrorism Act of 2020 as he was about to disembark from the plane that landed past 1 p.m. at the Cotabato airport.

Sangki, 27, did not resist arrest, according to Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police regional director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Sangki was the town's most wanted man and also the fourth most wanted at the regional level, Guyguyon said.

'Subject wanted person was allegedly involved in the bombing incident during the May 9, 2022 National and Local Elections at the Datu Abdullah Sangki Elementary School, Barangay Poblacion, Ampatuan, Maguindanao,' the police official said in a statement.

Sangki is the president of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation and sits as an ex-officio member of the Ampatuan town council. He had just attended the 11th Councilors League 2023 National Convention held at World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Sangki is detained at the detention facility of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-BARMM in Cotabato City.

Source: Philippines News Agency