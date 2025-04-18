Sarangani: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake rocked Sarangani province at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the quake’s epicenter was traced some 43 km southwest of Maitum town. The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of focus of 10 km.

Intensity IV was felt in Kiamba, Sarangani; T’Boli, Banga, Suralla, and Tupi in South Cotabato; and Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat. Meanwhile, Intensity III was reported in Maitum, Glan, and Alabel in Sarangani; the City of General Santos, Norala, City of Koronadal, Lake Sebu, and Santo Ni±o in South Cotabato; as well as Columbio, Isulan, and Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity II was recorded in Maasim, Sarangani; and Bagumbayan, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat. Intensity I was noted in Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City and M’lang in Cotabato; Magsaysay, Davao City, Matanao, and Davao del Sur; and Kapatagan in Lanao del Norte.

Phivolcs indicated that aftershocks and damage are expected following the quake.