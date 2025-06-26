Mactan Expo Center Eyed for 2026 ASEAN Tourism Conference

Lapu-Lapu City: The upcoming Mactan Expo Center in Lapu-Lapu City is being considered as a potential venue for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Tourism Forum (ATF) scheduled for 2026, as announced by Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco. The forum, which includes the ASEAN Tourism Ministers’ Meeting, is set to take place in Cebu in January 2026.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event is part of a series of regional meetings that will occur as the Philippines assumes ASEAN chairmanship in the following year. In preparation, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos visited Cebu to inspect potential venues for both accommodation and plenary sessions. Secretary Frasco expressed confidence that the Mactan Expo Center, with the collaboration of Megaworld, would be an appealing site for the forum.

The upcoming Philippine hosting underscores Cebu’s status as a premier hub for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE). The Mactan Expo Center, a PHP1.5-billion project by Megaworld, is expected to be completed by December 2025. The center, with a capacity to accommodate up to 2,600 people, will complement existing venues like the NUSTAR Convention Center and IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

Furthermore, the Department of Tourism is working with local authorities and tourism stakeholders to optimize the opportunities that the anticipated ATF could bring to Cebu. The forum is expected to feature a travel exchange component, facilitating connections between ASEAN buyers and sellers with diverse destination offerings.