DSWD-Cordillera Prepares Relief and Resources for Rainy Season

Baguio City: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has prepared food and non-food packs, along with trained personnel, in anticipation of the rainy season. Enrique Gascon, assistant regional director for administration of the DSWD-CAR, emphasized the department’s readiness for any disaster or calamity, with a total readiness supply and funds of PHP84,744,805.

According to Philippines News Agency, the DSWD-CAR has amassed 53,772 food packs, meeting the necessary requirements. Additionally, non-food packs valued at PHP48,494,000 have been prepared, along with a PHP3 million quick response fund. These resources are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure immediate relief during emergencies. Family food packs have been distributed to the province for prepositioning, allowing local government units (LGUs) quick access to these supplies when needed.

Gascon encouraged LGUs to support the initiative, emphasizing the importance of having ready relief goods available for their constituents. The prepositioning agreement facilitates food augmentation during calamities that may result in roadblocks or road cuts. Beyond supplies, the DSWD-CAR has also retrained personnel and LGU counterparts on camp coordination, management, and reporting systems in preparation for the second semester, a period prone to natural disasters.

Gascon highlighted the protocol differences between blue and red alerts, noting that while blue alerts require only Disaster Risk Reduction Management officers to be on standby, red alerts necessitate full mobilization of DSWD personnel with clearly defined roles.

In addition to these preparations, the DSWD-CAR continues to assist families affected by landslides in Itogon, Benguet, which occurred on June 22, causing three fatalities. Gascon reported that the department has provided PHP79,321 in assistance, with PHP70,000 sourced from the DSWD and additional aid from local government units, including sacks of rice. Furthermore, PHP108,000 in aid has been allocated to the families of the deceased.