DA-Cordillera Linkage Event Secures Regular Market Contracts for Farmer Cooperatives

Baguio City: The Department of Agriculture-Agribusiness Marketing Assistance Division (DA-AMAD)’s recent market linkage caravan has successfully facilitated contracts for the direct marketing, sale, and delivery of agricultural products to institutional buyers. This initiative allows farmers to enhance their production in both quality and quantity.

According to Philippines News Agency, the event was designed to strengthen the connection between local producers and institutional buyers, providing farmers with direct access to improved markets and fairer prices. Aida Pagtan, chief of the Administration and Finance division of the DA-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), emphasized the event’s objectives during an interview on Thursday.

The caravan resulted in several significant agreements, including the weekly delivery of 3,000 kg of assorted highland vegetables by the Cada Hill Farmers Agriculture Cooperative in Mankayan, Benguet, to the Progressive Farmers of Zambales. Additionally, the Tuba, Benguet cof

fee growers association secured a deal to deliver coffee to the same buyer. The Cacadcadaan Multipurpose Cooperative also reached an agreement to supply assorted highland vegetables to the Sunrise Premier Food Corp.

Negotiations are ongoing for the delivery of 1,500 kg of radish between the Cada Hill Farmers Agriculture Cooperative and Sangkutsa Food Products Inc. The Rice Terraces Farmers Cooperative is also in discussions to supply heirloom rice to the Progressive Farmers of Zambales.

Pagtan highlighted that this initiative is just the beginning, as the AMAD continues to promote activities that link farmers directly with institutional buyers. By obtaining supplies directly from farmers, buyers can specify their desired quality and quantity, thus fostering the importance of cooperatives in sustaining the required supply for buyers.

She also noted that this arrangement enables farmers to dictate commodity prices, ensuring a stable market for their products.

The caravan brought together 13 farmers’ cooper

ative associations and buyers from eight companies, including Sunrise Premier Food Corp., Leslie Corporation, and H and H Philippine Food and Beverages Corp. It served as a crucial platform for farmers to present their heirloom rice, highland vegetables, and coffee products to potential partners.

The event underscored the significance of inclusive agricultural development by facilitating connections, negotiations, and growth opportunities for farmers while ensuring that buyers have access to high-quality, locally sourced products.