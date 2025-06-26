DICT Distributes Laptops to 21 Eastern Visayas LGUs for Digital Literacy Initiative

Manila: At least 21 local government units (LGUs) in Eastern Visayas received laptops from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) during the launch of Project Courses for Literacy in Internet and Computer Knowledge (CLICK) in Palo, Leyte.

According to Philippines News Agency, recipients of the laptops include the provincial government of Biliran and one of its municipalities, Caibiran; the municipalities of Sta Rita, San Sebastian, Marabut, and Jiabong in Samar province; Liloan, Anahawan, and Saint Bernard in Southern Leyte; Alangalang, Tolosa, Calubian, Carigara, MacArthur, and Matag-ob in Leyte; San Julian, Hernani, Lawaan, and San Policarpo in Eastern Samar province; and Lope de Vega, Gamay, and Lapinig in Northern Samar.

Melvyn Carlo Barroa, officer-in-charge of the DICT Eastern Visayas regional office, emphasized the importance of the partnership with these LGUs as a means to increase digital literacy among Filipinos. He stated that the initiative aims to bridge the digital divide at the grassroots level, thereby enhancing opportunities in education, livelihood, communication, and public service.

The laptop turnover ceremony was part of the National ICT Month celebration’s culminating activity, held at The Tropics hotel, under the theme ‘Digital Bayanihan Walang Iwanan.’ Barroa described the event as a stakeholders’ forum where collaborative efforts are made to achieve common goals.

DICT’s Project CLICK aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure that no Filipino is left behind in the nation’s digital transformation journey. The project seeks to improve access to digital tools, provide essential technical skills, and boost productivity across the country.