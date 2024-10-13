MACC Seizes RM5 Million In Foreign Currency From Politician’s Safe House

KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) discovered RM5 million in foreign currency during a raid on an apartment unit here, believed to be used as a ‘safe house’ by a prominent politician.

An MACC source revealed that the raid was conducted at 10 pm yesterday following the arrest of two individuals, including a former senior executive from the former Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated on Thursday.

He said one of the suspects disclosed the existence of the safe house, which is believed to have been used to store cash derived from corruption linked to the politician.

“As a result, a raid was carried out around 10 pm last night at an apartment unit rented by a businessman, where the MACC found SG$1,529,000 (approximately RM5 million).

“This money is believed to have been kept for the politician’s use to support his political activities. It is understood that the money was provided by an unidentified individual and stored by the businessman at the direction of the politician,” he told B

ernama.

According to the source, the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Following the seizure, the MACC also froze around 15 bank accounts belonging to several individuals and companies, including those believed to be used for facilitating corruption.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the seizure and the arrests.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency