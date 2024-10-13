Jalan Tengkolok Route In Cameron Highlands Closed Due To Landslide

KUANTAN, The Jalan Tengkolok route at Section 0.40, which is 50 metres before the Perumahan Makmur Cameron Jaya junction in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, has been closed to all types of vehicles from today following a landslide.

The Cameron Highlands Public Works Department (JKR) said that the route will remain closed until further notice and that work is ongoing to clear debris from the landslide.

“However, road users are advised to comply with the instructions on the safety signs provided. For enquiries, contact the Cameron Highlands JKR at 05-491 1105,’ it said in a statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency