Lula Da Silva sworn in as Brazil’s president

BUENOS AIRES: Politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been sworn in for a third term as Brazil’s president in the capital Brasilia.

Lula arrived at Sunday’s ceremony in a presidential Rolls Royce, closely flanked by security officers, alongside Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin.

“I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the general good of the Brazilian people, uphold the unity, integrity and independence of Brazil,” said Lula in a lengthy speech.

He thanked the Brazilian people for the confidence that they had shown by voting him in for a third term.

In his speech, the reelected president underscored the role of democracy and described the “violent threats,” “lies” and “hatred” it had faced.

Despite all these, he added, the decision of the people prevailed.

“Ole ole ola Lula” chanted by a number of officials as they celebrated his victory in between parts of his speech.

He said there is a need to boost the small and mid-sized businesses in the country as he tackled the role of Petrobas, the state-owned Brazilian oil and gas company.

Lula also highlighted the importance of green energy transition, the slashing of gas emissions, achieving zero deforestation in the Amazon, reusing abandoned lands and the Indigenous ministry following the “injustices committed against indigenous peoples”.

He also discussed Brazil’s production model, suggesting it had the “technical capacity” to focus on its own production of goods.

Lula also vowed to ensure that all Brazilians can eat three meals a day.

He said he would also push for a dialogue between the government and labor unions to pave the way for new labor legislation.

Before the ceremony, officials paid tribute to the country’s football icon Pele who passed away this week.

Police also detained a man with a knife and fireworks attempting to enter Lula’s inauguration.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro, who Lula beat in a tight race last March, did not attend the inauguration.

Lua got 50.9 percent of the vote during the Oct. 30 presidential elections while Bolsonaro got 49.1 percent.

Nineteen foreign leaders and other dignitaries including Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attended the ceremony.

Lula had been a candidate during the 2018 presidential election until graft and money laundering convictions curtailed his political aspirations. He was sent to prison and Bolsonaro won the presidency.

In 2019, Lula was released from prison after his convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to run again for office.

Lula was an influential figure during the “pink tide” era – a period where many Latin American countries turned to the left.

The former union leader’s political rise to presidency marks a new wave of regional leftist leaders from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico and Peru.

However, experts warn that with both chambers of the legislature now having a strong conservative presence, Lula will likely face challenges to his presidency.

