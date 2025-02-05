LTO to Provide Assistance to Rice Delivery Trucks Nationwide

Manila: Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, has ordered the agency’s executives to provide assistance to cargo trucks delivering rice across the country. In a statement on Wednesday, Mendoza said the assistance aims to ensure ‘unhampered and smooth’ national government intervention through the delivery of rice supply to various areas in the country, particularly those experiencing a shortage or increase in prices.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LTO will make available personnel to escort cargo trucks tasked with delivering rice from the point of origin to the point of destination. The agency will coordinate with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other relevant government agencies in dispatching truck escorts. Mendoza emphasized the need for cooperation and coordination among all concerned government agencies to address the shortage of rice, a primary staple for Filipinos.

In response to the rice shortage and an ‘unusual price increase,’ DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has declared a national food emergency through a memorandum. This emergency declaration was recommended by the National Price Coordinating Council. Mendoza stated that the LTO is ready to deploy manpower and resources to support the objectives of the declaration, with the welfare of millions of citizens being the main consideration.