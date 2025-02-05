Comelec in Talks with PNP for Safe ‘Oplan Katok’ Guidelines

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will continue discussions with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to develop guidelines for the ‘Oplan Katok’ initiative ahead of the May 12 midterm polls. This effort aims to prevent the measure from being used for harassment and intimidation during the election season, as stated by Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco in a recent media interview.

According to Philippines News Agency, the ongoing talks between the PNP and Comelec are focused on establishing a common understanding and implementing the PNP’s mandate in a way that supports the election process. Laudiangco emphasized the importance of implementing proper safeguards to prevent abuse and avoid creating a chilling effect on citizens.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil defended “Oplan Katok,” describing it as a legitimate and proactive initiative intended to promote responsible firearm ownership and curb the spread of illegal firearms. He assured that the operation is not designed for political intimidation.

As part of preparations for the May 12 polls, Marbil announced a 100-day countdown to raise public awareness about the risks associated with 3Gs (guns, goons, and gold) and the spread of fake news that may be exploited by some politicians. The countdown began with the filing of certificates of candidacy and focuses on strategies to combat these challenges.

Marbil also instructed PNP units to intensify operations against loose firearms and enhance police presence in election hotspots to maintain peace and order. He highlighted the shared responsibility of ensuring a fair election, encapsulated in the PNP’s motto of SAFE: shared accountability for a fair election.

In related news, Laudiangco reminded eligible voters to apply for local absentee voting (LAV) by March 7. This voting system allows qualified individuals, including members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Comelec personnel, and media members, to cast their votes in advance for senators and party-list organizations from April 28 to 30.