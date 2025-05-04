LPA to Dampens Visayas, Bicol, and Other Regions

MANILA: A low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol, and the southern part of Calabarzon, particularly Batangas and Quezon, the weather bureau said on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was situated 310 km northwest of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte or 55 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan. The bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains.

According to Philippines News Agency, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies. Meanwhile, PAGASA predicted that 17 areas in the country will face a “danger level” heat index ranging from 42°C to 44°C. The heat index is expected to reach 44°C in Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; ISU Echague, Isabela; and Sangley Point, Cavite.

A 43°C heat index is anticipated in areas such as NAIA, Pasay City; Bacnotan, La Union; Iba, Zambales; Cubi Point, Subic; TAU Camiling, Tarlac; Hacienda Luista, Tarlac City; and Ambulong, Tanauan, Batangas. Additionally, a 42°C heat index is forecast for Sinat, Ilocos Sur; Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Dagupan, Pangasinan; MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte; Tayabas City, Quezon; and Alabat, Quezon.

The heat index indicates the temperature felt by the human body when factoring in relative humidity with the actual air temperature. PAGASA cautioned that prolonged exposure to ‘danger’ levels of 42°C to 51°C heat index could increase the risk of heat-related conditions such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.