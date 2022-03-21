﻿Longest rural dev’t road network opens in DavOr

The Department of Agriculture – Philippine Rural Development Program (DA-PRDP) has recently opened the longest road network in Davao Oriental, expected to boost agriculture and economic productivity in rural villages.

In a statement Monday, the provincial government of Davao Oriental said the road network stretches to at least 32.96 kilometers, covering eight villages:

Barangays Macangao, Tagboa, New Visayas, and San Isidro (MATAVISAN) in the municipality of Lupon down to the Barangays of Libudon, Sanghay, Culian, and parts of Badas (LISACU) in the City of Mati.

Started in 2017 and completed in 2020, the road network was formally turned over on March 16, 2022 in a ceremony in Barangay Macangao, Lupon, Davao Oriental, led by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang and graced by Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go.

With a total project cost of PHP534.2 million, the road network was funded by DA-PRDP and the provincial government under the Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces (CMGP) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Abel James Monteagudo, DA-11 regional director, said the road network is one of the longest road projects implemented under the PRDP in the country, further extended through the DILG’s CMGP project.

The PRDP paved 14.36 kilometers with funding of PHP218.1 million, while the remaining 18.6 kilometers with bridge component was sourced out from the DILG’s CMGP fund, amounting to PHP366.1 million.

Monteagudo encouraged the people’s participation in managing the road, which is part of the PRDP’s community development, to ensure the proper usage and monitoring of the road’s condition.

Economic growth

Meanwhile, Dayanghirang said the road project would help stimulate economic activities and fight poverty.

He also emphasized the road’s significance in ensuring peace and order in the communities and the fast delivery of government services to these far-flung communities.

“By providing necessary infrastructures to support the people’s livelihood, we are assured of advancing development and reducing poverty among our people,” Dayanghirang added.

Joselyn Recaña, 46, a resident of Barangay Culian in the City of Mati, said that their income has significantly increased since the newly paved road was opened.

“Before the roads here were paved, our crops were damaged even before they reached the market. Farmers here get a meager income because of the damaged crops. But now, with better roads, we also earn a better income,” Recaña said.

She added that delivering their produce to other municipalities is no longer a problem, as trucks collecting their crops can go directly to their village.

Katherine Magadan, 46, a farmer and a laborer from Barangay Tagboa, said that the concrete road provided respite to the villagers who used to endure badly rutted and muddy roads.

“Before these roads were paved, we endured flooded roads and numerous potholes. Now, we easily go to other locations without any trouble, and the drive time is shortened,” she said.

Erwin Barabag, village chief of Barangay Macangao, thanked the government for the project, saying it has provided relief to the residents.

“We don’t have to worry about road maintenance because the road here is already concreted. We also transport our people easier, especially in emergencies,” he said.

