﻿Locsin leaves for US-Asean summit in Washington DC

MANILA – Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has left Manila to attend the highly-anticipated United States-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Special Summit in Washington D.C. from May 12 to 13.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said this participation reflects the Philippines’ commitment to working with its Southeast Asian neighbors and the US for a sustainable post-pandemic recovery and a peaceful and secured region.

Locsin is expected to join Asean leaders in a number of events hosted by President Joseph Biden, Jr. and other US government officials during the two-day summit that aims to enhance and chart the future of Asean-US cooperation, focusing on areas like pandemic recovery, health security, maritime security, climate change, clean energy transformation, digital economy, trade, and sustainable infrastructure, among others.

The special summit is the second of its kind hosted by the US since it became Asean’s dialogue partner in 1977, making it a momentous occasion celebrating 45 years of US-Asean partnership. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency