Manila: Several areas are forecast to experience light rains due to the northeasterly windflow, the weather bureau said Thursday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said light rains will prevail over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and Aurora.

According to Philippines News Agency, the northeasterly windflow affecting northern Luzon will bring isolated light rains over Ilocos Region and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region. PAGASA said the rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters continue to prevail across northern Luzon. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

As of 2 a.m., no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said.

AGASA said.