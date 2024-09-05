LGUs to lead ‘Enteng’ response; nat’l gov’t ready to help – Palace

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed local government units (LGUs) to lead the response to Tropical Storm Enteng’s onslaught while the national government stands ready to render necessary assistance.

The same directive applies for the victims of the deadly landslide in Antipolo, Rizal, Presidential Communications Office’s spokesperson for natural calamities and disasters Joey Villarama said.

‘LGUs will take the lead, but of course, the national government will be there to assist in whatever way it can,’ Villarama told Palace reporters Tuesday.

On Monday, the President assured that his office is monitoring Enteng-affected areas ‘as a whole’ as LGUs are addressing the situation on the ground within their respective jurisdictions.

He assured the public that the government is ‘prepared for the aftermath’ of the bad weather.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier said some PHP16 million worth of assistance have been distributed to over 300,000 families affected by Enteng, w

hile PHP2.67 billion relief resources are still available.

Source: Philippines News Agency