C. Visayas PIO summit to focus on peace, development

DUMAGUETE: More than 100 public information officers (PIOs) and tourism officers from the Central Visayas Region will convene in Negros Oriental province on Sept. 4 to 6 to discuss their roles in promoting peace and development.

The Regional Association of Development Information Officers 7 (RADIO-7) and the Philippine Information Agency in Region 7 (PIA-7) are leading the 26th regional convention of information officers.

Ma. Jenifer Catan-Tilos, PIA-Negros Oriental information center manager, said this year’s theme is ‘Communicating the Government’s Peace Agenda to Push for Sustainable Tourism Development and Beyond.’

PIA Director General Jose Torres Jr. will deliver a speech during the opening program on Wednesday, emphasizing the role of PIOs in advancing peace and development.

Speakers on the convention’s second day are Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco and Commodore Jay Tarriela, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Frasco will address “Pushing for Peace and De

velopment Towards a More Vibrant Tourism Industry in Central Visayas.”

Meanwhile, Tarriela will discuss the status of the WPS and the Philippine government’s policy on the matter.

Following his presentation, Tarriela will conduct a press conference.

On Thursday afternoon, Tarriela will also meet with political science and foreign affairs students at Silliman University in Dumaguete City.

