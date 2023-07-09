LGUs must mandate purchase of heart emergency gadgets

All local government units (LGUs) must prioritize the procurement of public automated external defibrillator (AED), urged Philippine Heart Association (PHA) incoming Central Luzon Chapter president Dr. Rayzen Lim. An AED is a portable, life-saving device which, when used along with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), increases the survival rate of a cardiac arrest patient by 30 percent. In a media interview during the induction of new PHA-Central Luzon officers here over the weekend, Lim said LGUs, through an ordinance, could also require all establishments to have their own AEDs. LGUs could also start their local registry on hypertension, diabetes and other kinds of diseases leading to heart problems to easily monitor the patients and reduce the mortality rate, she added. The PHA is open to partnering with the government and private companies in their CPR training, Lim said. Members of the PHA have been pushing for the enactment of the Automated External Defibrillator bill seeking public deployment of AEDs to step up emergency response to cardiac arrest emergencies. PHA national president Dr. Ronald Cuyco said the bill will enable the community to save a cardiac arrest patient by using the AED gadget. He said that once the bill is signed into law, AED deployment in strategic places for public access would be mandatory. 'We are calling on the lawmakers to pass the AED bill as we are keen on giving the CPR-ReadyPh 2023 a major push,' Cuyco said. Between 2016 and 2022, lawmakers have filed similar versions of the AED bill. In 2022, Senator Lito Lapid filed Senate Bill No. 2474 seeking the placement of AEDs in public spaces like government buildings, offices, courts, schools, public parks and markets. An AED is easy to use and can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if needed, deliver an electrical shock or defibrillation to help the heart reestablish an effective rhythm. Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the sudden loss of all heart activities due to an irregular heart rhythm. Breathing stops. The person becomes unconscious. Without immediate treatment, SCA can lead to death. Emergency treatment includes CPR and shocks to the heart with an AED device. Survival is possible with fast (within four to six minutes) appropriate CPR and/or use of an AED and medical care

Source: Philippines News Agency