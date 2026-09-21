LEPAS Expands Global Presence with Progress Across Multiple Markets

WUHU, China, Sept. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 2026 marks LEPAS’s “Year of Delivery.” Following its European debut during Milan Design Week in April this year, the LEPAS L8 is available for pre-order in the UK, Italy, Spain and other European markets, while LEPAS L6 and LEPAS L4 deliveries progress in Southeast Asia.

Growing Recognition Across Multiple Markets

LEPAS is gaining recognition across markets. In Indonesia, the LEPAS E4 EV (L4 EV) was named “Inspiring Long Range Electric SUV 2026” at the Indonesia Automotive Awards 2026. In the UK, automotive content creators praised the LEPAS L8 PHEV for its design, cabin quality and practicality.

During the Turin Auto Show in Italy, the LEPAS L6 won the “Best Interior Design Award ” in the City Car category. The jury stated: “The LEPAS L6 stands out for its spacious, refined and thoughtfully designed cabin. Generous passenger space, premium materials and flexible storage solutions create a comfortable and highly practical environment. Advanced technologies are integrated naturally throughout the interior, contributing to a cohesive and well-balanced overall experience.” In Spain, media described LEPAS as more than a means of transportation, combining comfort and lifestyle.

In Chile, automotive media assessed LEPAS across five dimensions — contextualized intelligence, simplified technology interaction, cabin experience, premium value and after-sales trust — and found its product approach suited to local needs. In Brazil, media also showed interest in its debut and upcoming activities.

The LEPAS L8 PHEV and LEPAS L6 EV have been shortlisted for the 2027 World Car of the Year.

Advancing Market Rollout and Customer Experience Worldwide

The LEPAS L8 PHEV is scheduled to launch across European markets from September to October. Dealer agreements have been signed in Italy, Spain, Romania and other countries, with vehicles arriving and sales and service networks taking shape.

Brand experience centers are also opening worldwide.

LEPAS’s global expansion is backed by Chery Auto’s global capabilities. As of August 2026, Chery Group had exported more than 7 million vehicles, becoming the first Chinese automaker to reach this milestone. That month, Chery Group also topped the UK monthly new-car brand chart ahead of Volkswagen, Ford, BMW and other automakers, becoming the first Chinese auto brand to achieve monthly market leadership in the UK. Chery Group’s strengths in R&D, manufacturing, supply chain and service support LEPAS’s global delivery and customer experience.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto’s Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space – transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.

About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China’s No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: [email protected]

Company Official Website:https://lepasinternational.com/

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