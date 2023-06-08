The Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) has partnered with local authority Labuan Corporation to showcase the federal territory’s thriving oil and gas (O&G) industry sector at the prestigious Sabah Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition 2023 (SOGCE).

LCC chairman Daniel Doughty told Bernama today that the first-ever joint effort between the two entities, aimed to highlight potential investment opportunities in Labuan via booth participation during the two-day show at the Sabah International Convention Centre, begins today.

He said participation at SOGCE would be the right platform to promote oil and gas-related activities, to emphasise commitment to expand Labuan's reach and to attract global attention to its vibrant business environment.

“This collaboration is a testament to Labuan's commitment to strengthen its position as a key player in the O&G industry.

Doughty said several LCC members, namely Victoria STS (M) Sdn Bhd, BSL Containers Sdn Bhd, First Asian Shipping Sdn Bhd and Universal Serviced Offices Sdn Bhd, showcased their diverse range of services and expertise at the event.

“Visitors are encouraged to engage with the Labuan team to gain valuable insight into the investment potential and business opportunities specific to the oil and gas industry in Labuan,” he added.

The Labuan Corporation is dedicated to provide comprehensive support to both existing and potential investors, ensuring a seamless experience for all interested parties.

With its strategic location, favourable tax environment, and robust regulatory framework, Labuan has long been recognised as a preferred destination for businesses seeking a competitive advantage in the oil, gas and energy sector in the Asia-Pacific region.

Doughty said the chamber and the Labuan Corporation aim to secure a larger area for a greater participation from the O&G industry sector for next year's event.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency