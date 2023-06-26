Lapu-Lapu City boosts aftercare programs for former drug users

To keep the people in this historical city from drug abuse and ensure the safety of tourists, the local government unit intensifies its aftercare programs for drug rehabilitation patients. Mayor Junard Chan on Monday said the local government lined up some programs for 'graduates' of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention's (CLOSAP) outpatient drug rehabilitation project. These include hiring some of them as garbage truck drivers while others will get livelihood assistance. He said drug rehabilitation patients should not be left without a job or livelihood to prevent them from going back to their usual illegal activities. 'Otherwise, they will always go back pushing drugs on the streets. They will get arrested again and become another burden to the community,' Chan said in Cebuano during the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT) activity. Chan told the 49 individuals now enlisted as 'local drug advocates' that government agencies would always extend a helping hand to individuals who would want to change and embrace the second chance given to them. But it would always stand hard against those who would return to illegal activities. Chan said the city directed the city police headed by Col. Elmer Lim to organize sports activities for the rehabilitation graduates. 'Let's make Lapu-Lapu City a drug-free city. We welcome international tourists to roam around the city for them to see the beauty of our beaches. And so, we need to keep our tourists safe from the bad elements,' he said. CLOSAP head Garry Lao said the 49 graduates received five kilos of rice from his office while the City Social Welfare Office also gave another five kilos each. Of the 30 barangays here, seven were drug-cleared, while one has been certified as a drug-free barangay by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas

Source: Philippines News Agency