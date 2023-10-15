Lady Bulldogs dominate Lady Archers

Seven-time champion National University clobbered De La Salle University, 91-53, to keep its share of second place in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women's basketball at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday. Camille Clarin scored 19 points, including five triples, on top of six rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who tied the Ateneo Lady Eagles at 4-1. Princess Fabruada chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists while Karl Pingol contributed 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists, which NU led by as much as 38 points. Lee Sario finished with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal for La Salle. 'Technically, it was the challenge for us today to keep the number two spot,' NU coach Aries Dimaunahan said. 'Glad that we did our job today right from the get-go. Part of the good start that we had was these two girls (Clarin and Stefanie Berbarabe) beside me. They did their job early on,' he added. The Lady Archers clawed back from a 33-45 deficit to make it 40-49 on Luisa San Juan and Sario's triples, 5:32 remaining in the third quarter. 'Again, basketball is a game of runs,' Dimaunahan said. 'They did their run. We kinda huddled up ourselves and talked about it and stayed locked in, especially on the defensive side. They were outrebounding us because of their foreign athlete (Aji Bojang).' Meanwhile, Adamson University ended its four-game skid with a 71-41 thrashing of University of the East. Victoria Adeshina had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Crisnalyn Padilla contributed 11 points, three assists and two steals for Adamson. "Of course, in life in general, we always want to win. Winning is something that gives us relief. Ang goal ko naman talaga is to make the team better. May mga struggles pero getting this first win, hopefully ito na 'yung magiging breakthrough namin (Of course, in life in general, we always want to win. Winning is something that gives us relief. My goal is to make the team better. There are struggles but getting this first win, hopefully, this will be our breakthrough)," coach Ryan Monteclaro said after his Lady Falcons joined the Lady Archers in fifth place at 1-4.

Source: Philippines News Agency