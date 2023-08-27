Lady Blazers notch second win in V-League Collegiate Challenge

College of Saint Benilde notched its second straight victory at the expense of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18, in the 2023 Women's V-League Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena in Manila on Sunday. Middle blockers Michelle Gamit and Zamantha Nolasco produced double-digit scores for the Lady Blazers, who needed only one hour and 13 minutes to secure the win. Gamit had seven attacks and four blocks and Nolasco added six attacks and four blocks. Outside hitter Jessa Dorog scored nine points, aside from making seven excellent receptions. Far Eastern University and University of the East pace the field with identical 3-0 win-loss cards. "Personally, I'm happy. There were some points that I kept an eye on and they answered them, and they improved on," stated CSB head coach Jerry Yee. Opposite hitter Katherine Santos scored 10 points for the Lady Stags, who absorbed their fourth straight defeat. Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System outplayed Lyceum of the Philippines University in the deciding set to claim victory, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9, and improve its win-loss record to 2-1. Opposite hitters Shaila Allaine Omipon and Mary Rhose Dapol scored 19 and 16 points, respectively, for the Lady Altas, while Charmaine Mae Ocado chipped in 13 points, including four service aces and two blocks. Libero Marian Tracy Andal also had an excellent game with 29 digs and 12 receptions. "Masaya ako na nung umabot sa fifth set, nakita ko ang puso nila. Medyo nagkaroon lang kami ng kaunting pag-antala at kailangan ko pang mag-timeout. Hindi lang dapat hangad ay ang maglaro, kundi ang manalo (I was happy that when it reached the fifth set, I saw their heart. We just had a little bit of a delay and I had to take a time out. The desire should not only be to play, but to win)," said head coach Sandy Rieta. Opposite hitter Janeth Tulang finished with 15 attacks and four blocks for the Lady Pirates, who also got 19 attacks from outside hitter Johna Denise Dolorito. Joan Dogona and Venice Puzon delivered five and two aces, respectively, for Lyceum, which absorbed its third straight loss

Source: Philippines News Agency