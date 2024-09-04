KSN Wants RTD To Improve Public Service Delivery

KUALA LUMPUR, The Road Transport Department (RTD) needs to improve its services and ensure that customer satisfaction issues are effectively addressed, said Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He made this call in a Facebook post following a surprise visit to the RTD headquarters in Putrajaya today.

‘The work process (customers’ waiting time) was found to be quite lengthy. Therefore, I have instructed the secretary-general of the Transport Ministry and the RTD director-general to find a suitable method to reduce waiting times.

‘In addition, the waiting area needs to be improved to create a more conducive and customer-friendly environment (as there are broken chairs and no fans available). I have instructed Putrajaya Holdings to take immediate action within this week,’ he said.

According to Shamsul Azri, the surprise visit was held to inspect the operations and services provided to the public following RTD’s decision to extend counter operating hours by one hour in s

elected states, effective from Aug 19.

Meanwhile, he expressed his gratitude to the RTD staff for their hard work in delivering excellent service to customers and urged all government departments to ensure they offer the best possible service to the public.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency