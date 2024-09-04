Gold Futures Close Lower

KUALA LUMPUR, The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives closed lower on Monday amid subdued demand.

The September 2024 contract dropped to US$2,516.30 per troy ounce from US$2,546.50 per troy ounce at Friday’s close.

The October 2024, November 2024, December 2024, February 2025, and April 2025 contracts settled lower at US$2,518.60 per troy ounce from US$2,548.80 per troy ounce previously.

Volume went down to two lots from four lots last week, while open interest slid to 29 contracts compared to 37 contracts previously.

The price of physical gold stood at US$2,513.35 per troy ounce, according to the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on Aug 30.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency