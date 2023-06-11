KPKT TO EXPAND HEALTHY CITY PILOT PROJECT

The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) will expand the Healthy City pilot project to other locations in an effort to realise the development of healthy, sustainable and safe cities to support the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

KPKT deputy secretary-general (housing and community wellbeing) Suhaimi Ali said the latest location of the project is at Laman Rekreasi Tasek Tambahan, Ampang, involving an allocation of RM500,000.

“The project at this site focuses on upgrading existing facilities such as pedestrian and cycling paths, route marker signs, shared lane facilities for micro-mobility vehicles, installation of gymnasium equipment and so on.

“It is hoped that this project will benefit the local community in improving their health and quality of life,” he said when launching the Healthy City pilot project at Laman Rekreasi Tasek Tambahan, Ampang here today.

Suhaimi said in the long run, the initiative will be expanded to include more local authorities to ensure a comprehensive implementation using a whole-of-nation approach.

Prior to this, three locations had been selected for the Healthy City pilot project under the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) 2021, namely Jerantut, Pahang; Laman Rekreasi Tasek Tambahan Ampang, Selangor; and Taman Tasik Putra Kulim, Kedah, involving a total allocation of RM1.5 million.

Meanwhile, Ampang Jaya Municipal Council president Dr Ani Ahmad said the pilot project at Laman Rekreasi Tasek Tambahan, which started on Oct 8, 2021, was supposed to be completed on Jan 7 last year but was delayed due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order.

“This project was finally completed in May this year, and for the first time, a Remote Control Car Competition was held at the remote control car circuit here today involving 60 participants.

“It is hoped that with the facilities available, an international level competition can be held here in the future,” she said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency