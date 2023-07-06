KPKT TO EXAMINE PROGRESS OF ‘SICK’ PROJECTS BEFORE REMOVING FROM LIST

The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) is examining the progress of all 'sick' projects nationwide before considering their removal from the list.

Its deputy minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said from the 481 sick projects in the country, some of them have shown good progress.

"For example, Residensi Larkin Indah. here, which is under the definition of a sick project because it has exceeded its completion date, but it (this project) will be ‘healthy’, God willing.

"But if we go into details...there are sick projects that are critical. So for that, the purpose of this visit and so on, is to carefully examine which projects can be removed from the list (of sick projects)," he told reporters after visiting the Residensi Larkin Indah today.

From the list, there are 52 sick projects in Johor, said Akmal, who is also the Johor Bahru member of parliament.

Therefore, he said, the KPKT will continue to monitor and carry interventions nationwide to mitigate the increase in the number of sick projects in the country.

"When we (Unity Government) took over, we expected an increase in sick projects due to or following the COVID-19 period.

"During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, we had a blanket law except for EOT (extension of time) to developers who applied for it.

"So with the EOT ending this year, many projects that were to be completed before COVID-19 or during the period applied for EOT resulting in a sudden increase (sick projects)," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency