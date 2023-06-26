KPKM CONFIDENT IN NAFAS’ ABILITY TO SUPPLY SUBSIDISED FERTILISERS TO FARMERS

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) is confident in the ability of the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) to supply subsidised fertilisers to farmers across the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said NAFAS, through its fertiliser production plant here, is able to meet the fertiliser needs of farmers and look after their welfare.

"The supply of fertilisers is a government programme to reduce the cost of rice production in addition to increasing the income of farmers and padi farmers nationwide.

"Therefore, it is the responsibility of NAFAS to ensure the level of control and work procedures for every fertiliser supply made to farmers through the Area Farmers Association," he told a press conference after visiting the Malaysian NPK Fertilizer Sdn Bhd (MNFSB) factory here today.

MNFSB is a joint venture company between NAFAS and Petronas Chemicals Fertiliser Kedah Sdn Bhd which started operating in 2004.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said NAFAS also assured a sufficient supply of fertilisers throughout the country, which would be distributed according to the padi cultivation schedule this year.

Therefore, he reminded farmers not to worry and advised them to register early to get subsidised fertilisers.

In addition, Mohamad also congratulated NAFAS which recently announced the National Farmers Fund (DPK) dividend of eight per cent for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2022 for the Special Farmers Investment Scheme (SPKP).

At the event, NAFAS also introduced a new fertiliser produced by MNFSB, Silgrow Plus, which is a silicon mineral fertiliser that functions as a soil conditioner which, among others, can promote root growth, intensify the process of photosynthesis, and strengthen plant resistance to diseases and pests.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency