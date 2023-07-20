KPDN LAUNCHES ‘KASIH SAYANG IBU DAN SI MANJA’ CAMPAIGN AT MYDIN SUPERMARTS

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) today launched the ‘Kasih Sayang Ibu dan Si Manja’ campaign, organised by Mydin under the Payung Rahmah Initiative, to reduce the burden on parents in buying children’s necessities.

Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said under the campaign, Mydin supermarkets in collaboration with industry players offer total savings of up to RM600,000 on infant essentials, including baby formula milk, disposable diapers and other items.

“Throughout this campaign that lasts until this Sept 8, Mydin offers purchases with savings of up to 50 per cent in all its supermarkets for baby essentials such as clothes, baby walkers, baby strollers, milk bottles, baby bath products and various baby equipment.

“Besides that, this supermarket is also offering a free economy pack for every purchase of selected (brands of) baby formula milk for four days from July 20-23,” he said after the launch of the campaign at the Mydin supermarket here.

He said the Rahmah package is offered for as low as RM95 and RM150, which also includes various items such as baby bath towels, vacuum flask, baby diapers, shampoo and baby bath, wet wipes and baby outfits.

He said among the industry players participating in the campaign are Abbott, Carrie Junior, Drypers, Diapex, Dugro, Dutch Lady, Fernleaf, Huggies, Milna, Molfix, MY DryFirst and Nestle Cerelac.

“The commitment of these 11 multinational industry players proves that they are also helping and if this initiative continues, I believe that KPDN will continue to engage with them,” he said.

At the same time, Salahuddin hopes that the ‘Kasih Sayang Ibu dan Si Manja’ campaign will continue and could be emulated by any supermarket that can offer the same package.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency