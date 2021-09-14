KnowledgeIQ, a Solution by Knosys, Announces Its Integration With Salesforce for Improved Customer and Agent Experience

PORT MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knosys today announced that its knowledge management solution, www.knoiq.co ) has launched a new integration with Salesforce. With KnowledgeIQ and Salesforce, your customer-facing teams can effortlessly access the right information and answers sourced from their entire business to make sales, drive exceptional customer experiences and improve agent experience.

KnowledgeIQ can now seamlessly integrate with Salesforce allowing users to maximize the use of two powerful solutions – KnowledgeIQ’s knowledge management software and Salesforce.

Knosys’ Managing Director, John Thompson, said, “KnowledgeIQ gives agents access to organization-wide knowledge from within their Salesforce interface making it easier and faster to address customer issues.”

“Organisations are now looking for effective ways to improve agent productivity, reach their customers, and build brand loyalty. KnowledgeIQ has developed a platform that provides enhanced and quick integration, and we are excited to provide our customers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional experiences to both agents and customers. Furthermore, having an externalized knowledge system means those employees who do not have access to Salesforce and also benefit from direct access to the knowledge company-wide,” added John.

Key benefits of Salesforce Integration with KnowledgeIQ

Integrating Salesforce with a powerful knowledge management platform provides organizations the competitive advantage they need with advancing accuracy, speed, and consistency of the service delivery. With this integration, organizations will get to experience:

Proactive agent assistance

Predictive Search

Realtime alerts of changes

Collaboration with Governance

Higher agent confidence

Contextual knowledge and agents’ fingertips

Establish a single source of truth

About KnowledgeIQ

KnowledgeIQ, A solution by Knosys – unlocking knowledge to help employees and customers find answers and information quickly when they need it with a trusted ‘single source of truth’ for everyone. We believe knowledge management should bring business advantage and should not be over complicated, unwieldy, or an expensive solution.

