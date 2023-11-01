Kishida’s visit to open doors for mutually beneficial gains: Romualdez

House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said Wednesday the two-day official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the Philippines is expected to open new doors of collaboration that are mutually beneficial for the two countries. In a statement, Romualdez said the visit of Kishida and his wife Yuko to meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Nov. 3, and his visit to the House of Representatives to address the Special Joint Session of Congress on Nov. 4, will mark another significant milestone in the strong diplomatic alliance between the Philippines and Japan. 'We are optimistic that through our discussions, new pathways for collaboration and development will emerge, promising enhanced opportunities and a brighter future for all Filipinos, here and in Japan,' he said. 'It is with great anticipation that we look forward to his address to the Congress of the Republic of the Philippines. The House of Representatives, as the honored venue host of this significant event in the Batasang Pambansa Complex, is committed to exerting all efforts to ensure that Prime Minister Kishida's visit is both fruitful and memorable.' Romualdez said Kishida's visit is expected to cover a wide range of very important topics, with focus on strengthening the excellent relations and exploring opportunities for the two countries. He said the Philippines and Japan are committed to turning the two-day visit into concrete collaborations that would not only strengthen bilateral relations but also contribute to global peace and prosperity. 'This visit, symbolizing the deep and longstanding bond our nations have forged, built on mutual respect, shared values, and a unified vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, signifies the strength of our bilateral ties,' Romualdez said. 'On behalf of the Filipino people, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Kishida and wish him a successful and impactful visit to our shores.' Earlier, Communication Secretary Cheloy Garafil said Marcos would lead the welcome rites for Kishida at Malacañan Palace and discuss with the Japanese leader the areas of mutual concern, such as political, security, economic, and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties. 'The Japanese leader and the President are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues, and reaffirm the excellent relations between the Philippines and Japan, which was elevated into a Strategic Partnership in 2011,' Garafil said in a statement Tuesday. Marcos and Kishida also met in Tokyo in February when the Terms of Reference on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief activities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the Philippines was signed. During his official visit to Tokyo in February, Marcos also had an audience with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and meetings with various business leaders and investors. Marcos' Japan trip led to the signing of about USD13 billion (PHP738 billion) worth of investment pledges expected to generate about 24,000 jobs for Filipinos. Kishida also pledged in February to provide 600 billion yen (USD4.6 billion) in official development assistance and private-sector investment to support the Philippines' economic development plan to become an upper middle-income country by 2025.

Source: Philippines News Agency