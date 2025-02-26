Para±aque: The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said a Chinese student who was reported to have been kidnapped in Taguig City on Feb. 20 was found abandoned along Macapagal Avenue in Para±aque City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) reported that the 14-year-old Chinese student was missing after he failed to return home from an activity at the British School of Manila on Feb. 20. The police successfully reunited the student with his father and ensured he received a medical examination at a hospital in Taguig City.

Citing intelligence reports from the AKG, PNP public information chief Col. Randulf Tua±o revealed that a family member of the student had previous ties to the Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) industry and high-stakes e-commerce activities. Tua±o mentioned during a briefing in Camp Crame that the family member’s involvement in POGO and associated financial dealings is being examined as a potential lead in the investigation.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil confirmed that no ransom was paid for the release of the student. He emphasized the commitment of the police force to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals within the Philippines. Marbil attributed the kidnapping to previous POGO operations in the country and noted that some former operators are now under pressure to settle outstanding debts.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had previously ordered a total ban on POGOs last year, highlighting the issues of debt and financial disputes faced by former operators. Marbil assured the public of the PNP’s continued efforts in enhancing intelligence and operational capabilities to prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing that the safety of all residents, whether Filipino or foreign, remains a top priority.