Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed authorities to take action against the criminal syndicate responsible for the kidnapping of a foreign student in Taguig City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the syndicate is connected to a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) firm, as revealed by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla during a Palace briefing.

The student, who is enrolled at an international school in Taguig, was rescued by the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the kidnapping that occurred on February 20. Remulla stated that the police are well-informed about the identities of the kidnappers. He emphasized the President’s directive for law enforcement to act promptly, urging, “If you’re in full knowledge of the kidnappers, go after them immediately.”

Remulla assured that the authorities are aware of the syndicate members and their hideouts. He announced plans to intensify efforts to apprehend the kidnappers in the coming days. Additionally, Remulla disclosed that some members of the syndicate receive protection from AWOL police and military personnel who serve as bodyguards for the syndicate’s key figures.

Meanwhile, PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group Director Col. Elmer Ragay reported that they are monitoring at least five kidnapping groups. He mentioned that some members have already been neutralized, and efforts are underway to pursue those still at large. Ragay added that necessary legal actions will be taken to acquire warrants of arrest against the culprits.