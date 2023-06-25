KHAZANAH TO ESTABLISH NEW GREEN INVESTMENT PLATFORM – PM

Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) is set to create a new green investment platform to attract more direct investment locally and from abroad, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the initiative aimed at helping local companies, especially Bumiputera firms, which would also result in more high-quality jobs for the people.

According to Anwar, the matter was discussed during the third Khazanah Board of Directors Meeting for 2023 held a few days ago, with Khazanah's role in national development efforts also thoroughly looked into.

"We also discussed the importance of implementing a sustainable energy transition plan to ensure economic sustainability," he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the meeting’s main discussion was on investments by Khazanah to strengthen the domestic economic ecosystem, not only for start-up companies but also for those that were already successful and required capital for future growth.

He said with Khazanah's involvement, the initiative could help develop local workforce talent and increase the country's capability and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, he said Khazanah would continue to work with the government through the 'Advancing Malaysia' strategy, to be in line with the country’s economic development goals.

"The government is committed to continue driving Malaysia's economy forward in an environment of global market and geopolitical uncertainty.

"In this regard, stronger cooperation among the private sector and also the government, whether at the federal, state or local authority level must continue to be improved," he said.

In line with the MADANI principles, the Prime Minister urged Khazanah to be on the right track and stick to its mandate to deliver sustainable economic and social benefits for the people and a better future for the country.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency