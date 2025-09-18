KFSHRC to Participate in C3 Davos of Healthcare Japan Summit KFSHRC has announced its participation in the C3 Davos of Healthcare Japan Summit, taking place on September 24, 2025 under the theme “A Tri-Nation Collaboration: Building Bridges Beyond Borders in Healthcare,” bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to foster international dialogue and collaboration.

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has announced its participation in the C3 Davos of Healthcare Japan Summit, taking place on September 24, 2025 under the theme “A Tri-Nation Collaboration: Building Bridges Beyond Borders in Healthcare,” bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators to foster international dialogue and collaboration.

At the heart of KFSHRC’s delegation is H.E. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Saudi Royal Court Advisor and CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, who will deliver a keynote address titled “King Faisal’s Vision for Integrated Healthcare & Investing in a New Infrastructure for Modern Medicine.”

In his address, Dr. Alfayyadh will present the Kingdom’s strategy for building a connected and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem, highlighting initiatives in digital health, hospital expansions, and medical education. He will also address how public-private partnerships, foreign investments, and regulatory reforms are shaping Saudi Arabia’s healthcare future, offering insights into the Kingdom’s ambitious plans and opportunities for global collaboration.

As part of the program, KFSHRC thought leaders will engage in strategic discussions on healthcare transformation. Dr. Esam Abdullah Al Banyan, Chief Education & Training Officer at KFSHRC, will participate in a session titled “How the US & Japan Can Contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in Healthcare”, where he will explore opportunities for collaboration in biotechnology, robotics, and aging care.

Dr. Osama AlSwailem, Assistant Chief Executive Officer at KFSHRC, will join the session “Incorporating Healthcare Data & Genomics into AI Models to Identify Rare Diseases,” focusing on leveraging advanced data science and precision medicine to improve early diagnosis and outcomes. Both Dr. Al Banyan and Dr. AlSwailem will also serve as judges at the Startup Showcase, further reinforcing KFSHRC’s support for innovation-driven healthcare entrepreneurship.

KFSHRC’s participation signals a new chapter of global engagement, aligning with its mission to advance medical excellence, drive scientific discovery, and elevate the Kingdom’s healthcare sector to world-leading standards. By joining the C3 Davos of Healthcare Japan Summit, KFSHRC aims to strengthen global alliances that accelerate innovation and improve health outcomes across borders.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

