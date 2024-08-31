Kelantan To Implement Salary Adjustments For State Civil Servants – Deputy MB

BACHOK, The Kelantan government will implement salary adjustments for civil servants in the state in line with the federal government’s recent announcement and decision, said Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan.

He said the salary adjustment will be implemented in phases according to the state government’s capability.

‘The state government will follow the federal government’s decision on the matter,’ he told a press conference after officiating the opening of the Jelawat Water Treatment Plant here today.

On Aug 16, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment for civil servants in the Implementing, Management, and Professional groups, and a seven per cent adjustment for those in the Top Management group.

The salary adjustment will be implemented in phases, starting from Dec 1, 2024, for Phase 1 and from Jan 1, 2026, for Phase 2.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fadzli expressed regret over the spread of a video showing inappropriate and obscene acts during a dikir

barat performance in Bachok.

‘I advise the public to refrain from engaging in immoral activities and urge artists to preserve the cultural heritage of dikir barat that is synonymous with the people of this state,’ he said.

In the meantime, State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah said the state government will raise the deposit to up to RM20,000 for events featuring popular artistes as a measure to control entertainment activities in Kelantan.

‘Previously, we charged a deposit of between RM1,000 and RM2,000, but that rate is no longer suitable, so We are looking to increase it to between RM5,000 and RM20,000 to better control such events and ensure organisers are more responsible and comply with the set conditions,’ he said.

A 29-second video titled ‘Bachok, USA’, has recently gone viral on social media, showing individuals dancing indecently during a dikir barat performance at a ceremony in Bachok.

