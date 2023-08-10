KDN ENFORCES BAN ON PUBLICATIONS RELATED TO LGBTQ+ ON SWATCH WATCHES, COLLECTIONS

The Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) has gazetted an order prohibiting publications related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender queer and + (plus) (LGBTQ+) on Swatch brand watches including any collection of boxes, wrappers and accessories on the watch.

KDN in a statement today said that the prohibition order through Government Gazette P.U.(A) 236 will come into force from today.

The statement said that the prohibition order is in line with the provisions under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Amended 2012).

The provision stipulates that printing, importing, reproducing, publishing, selling, producing, circulating, distributing or possessing such a publication is strictly prohibited in Malaysia.

"The result of the publication is subject to a prohibition order because it is the result of a publication that harms or may harm morality, public interest, and national interest by promoting, supporting, and normalising the LGBTQ+ movement which is not accepted by the general public in this country," said KDN.

Based on the provisions under Section 8(2) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Amendment) 2012, any individual who prints, imports, produces, reproduces, publishes, sells, issues, circulates, offers to sell, distributes, or has in his possession for any such purpose as a result of the publication of a prohibition, commits an offence, if convicted he may be imprisoned for a period not exceeding three years or fined not exceeding RM20,000, or both, it said.

KDN said it is committed to maintaining public safety and order through the supervision and control of publications in order to combat the spread of elements, beliefs, and movements that conflict with local socio-culture from time to time continuously in line with the provisions under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Amendment ) 2012.

"The Malaysian government is committed to preventing the spread of elements that are harmful or may be harmful to morality, public interest, and the country among the community," said the KDN.

In May, KDN reportedly raided 11 Swatch brand watch boutiques in several states and seized rainbow-themed collections often associated with the LGBT community.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency