JOHOR TO STUDY PROPOSED NEW SCHEME TO IMPROVE HEALTH SERVICES

The Johor government will study a scheme or programme to facilitate the involvement of the public, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and private companies in making certain contributions to improve the quality of medical and health services in the country.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said in this regard, his team is also having discussions with the Ministry of Health (MoH) as there are procedures and guidelines that need to be followed before each donation reaches the MoH-owned hospitals.

Additionally, he personally met the Health Minister, and proposed to simplify the donation method and this has been verbally agreed upon.

"If successful, the state government will make the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI), in Batu Pahat a pilot project in this scheme or programme, and at the same time, it will be used as an example of the successful collaboration between the government and private sector in providing medical and health services.

"One of the things that will be focused on is improving the facilities in certain wards that have been around for a long time and are no longer suitable for use," he told Bernama today after the handover ceremony of ward equipment, by the private sector at HSNI.

Also present at the event were HSNI deputy medical director Dr Noridawati Abd Manap and deputy managing director Zarina Mohd Noh; and Ramatex Textile advisor Datuk Lim Chai Kui.

According to Ling, the Johor government will also expand this method if successful to other hospitals in the state as well as other health premises in order to set an example for other states to emulate.

"We do not need to wait for the Health Ministry to solve problems or improve certain facilities, but we can involve NGOs or the private sector because they can also help," he said.

In the handover ceremony, HSNI received a donation of RM60,000 from Ramatex Textile and Teo Seng Capital Bhd for equipment in the children's ward, in addition to RM50,000 from the state government and RM10,000 from Batu Pahat Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Ling said that apart from HSNI, two other hospitals that have received donations from the private sector this year are Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) in Johor Bahru, with 300 beds, and Kulai Hospital, with RM50,000 for upgrading of wards.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency