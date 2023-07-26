JOHOR MEDIA CLUB URGED TO ESTABLISH COOPERATIVE

The Johor Media Club (KMJ) is advised to venture into new segments such as entrepreneurship or cooperative that are seen to be able to generate income for the club.

State Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said that with the establishment of a cooperative, KMJ which has a total of 149 members, has the potential to increase its source of income.

He said this in his speech at the KMJ annual general meeting here, yesterday.

In the elections at the meeting, Mohamad Fauzi of Astro Awani remained as president of KMJ for the eighth term, while Nur Aisyah Mazalan (Media Prima) and Raja Jaafar Raja Ali (Kosmo! and Utusan Malaysia) were elected as deputy president I and II, respectively.

Nor Baizura Basri (Bernama), Mohd Taufik Mohd Salimin (RTM) and Mohd Azizi Abd Majid (TV3) were elected the secretary, assistant secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency