JOHARI ON FIVE-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT TO CAMBODIA

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul is on an official visit to Cambodia for five days starting today at the invitation of its government.

The Malaysian Parliament, in a statement today, said that the invitation to Johari was as an international observer of Cambodia’s national election on Sunday (July 23).

Johari is also scheduled to meet the King of Cambodia, King Norodom Sihamoni.

He is also scheduled to meet the President of the Cambodian National Assembly, Heng Samrin to discuss efforts on how the relationship between the two legislative bodies of Cambodia and Malaysia can bring about benefits towards ASEAN centralisation and unity.

“The dialogue session aims to strengthen regional unity and economic integration in addressing the challenges of climate change, geopolitical tensions and sustainable development,” the statement read.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency