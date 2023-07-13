JBPM CONDUCTS MEDEVAC FOR TWO ORANG ASLI PATIENTS

The Air Unit of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) conducted a medical evacuation (medevac) operation to help two Orang Asli residents from Pos Balar to get treatment at Gua Musang Hospital yesterday.

According to JBPM Northern Region air base public relations officer Assistant Fire Superintendent Muhammad Akmaluddin Said, the patients were ferried on an Agusta Westland AW139 aircraft.

“The aircraft departed from Penang at 11.55 am and arrived in Pos Balar about 40 minutes later. The two patients are Aboi Selai Along, 52, who was in a weak condition after suffering from diarrhoea for three days, and Sharvin Roslan, 9, who suffered from high fever, headache and vomiting for four days,” he said in a statement today.

He said the aircraft landed at the Gua Musang Fire Station at 1.05 pm and the patients were then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency