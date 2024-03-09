Japan rules women’s water polo in Asian Age Group Championships

CAPAS: Japan went unbeaten to eventually bag the gold medal in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships women's water polo competition at New Clark City Aquatics Center here on Saturday. Skipper Shoka Fukuda delivered nine goals while Kaho Shironoshita added six as Japan clobbered Uzbekistan, 24-6, for its sixth win. "I am very happy now. Thank you to all the teams which played against us," coach Tsubasa Mori, a member of the national team from 2012 to 2016, said. Japan faced a tough challenge against the Thais before escaping with a 19-15 victory in its previous match. "Thailand is a very aggressive and good team, our game was tight," added the 32-year-old, who competed at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships in Kazan, Russia. Meanwhile, Thailand secured the silver medal, beating Kazakhstan, 15-11, for an overall 5-1 win-loss card. The bronze medal went to China, which finished with a 4-2 record after pulling off a 21-4 victory over Singapore. Kazakhstan was fourth at 3-3, followed by Uzbekistan and Si ngapore with identical 1-4 slates, and Sri Lanka (0-6). The medals were awarded by World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam of Kuwait, vice Ppresident Daichi Suzuki of Japan and executive director Seyed Faridedin Fatahian of Iran. The battle for the men's division bronze between China and Kazakhstan was ongoing as of posting time, followed by the championship match between Japan and Iran. Source: Philippines News Agency