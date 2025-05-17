ITCZ and Easterlies Expected to Bring Rainfall Across Mindanao and Eastern Regions of the Philippines

Manila: The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the easterlies are anticipated to bring rainfall to various regions across the Philippines, as reported by the national weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) stated in its 4 a.m. bulletin that the ITCZ will result in cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rains and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Palawan. PAGASA cautioned that moderate to heavy rains in these areas could lead to flash floods or landslides.

The remainder of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, attributed to the influence of the easterlies. Throughout the archipelago, residents can expect light to moderate winds and seas.

In addition to the rainfall forecast, PAGASA issued a warning concerning dangerous heat index levels in 28 locations. Notably high temperatures are expected in areas such as NA

IA Pasay City, Laoag in Ilocos Norte, and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, among others.

PAGASA explained that the heat index reflects how the temperature feels to the human body when humidity is factored in with the air temperature. The public is advised to minimize outdoor activities, particularly at midday, and to stay hydrated. Protective measures such as using umbrellas, wearing hats, and donning sleeved clothing are recommended for those venturing outdoors.