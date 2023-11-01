Israel’s EURO 2024 qualifying matches to be played in Hungary: UEFA

The two matches of Israel in the upcoming EURO 2024 qualifiers will be played in Hungary, the UEFA announced on Tuesday. "Following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee that no UEFA competition matches shall be played in Israel until further notice due to the current security situation, UEFA has today confirmed the venues of the upcoming UEFA European Qualifiers matches involving Israel," European football's governing body said in a written statement. Both the Israel-Switzerland game on Nov. 15 and the Israel-Romania match on Nov. 18 will be played at Puskas Akademia Pancho Arena in Felcsut, Hungary, according to the statement. The spectators will be allowed in the games in question, it added. The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless bombardment since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7. More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict since then, including 8,525 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis, according to latest figures.

Source: Philippines News Agency