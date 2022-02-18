﻿Israel monitoring PH over PNP report on alleged Hamas plot

The Israel Embassy in Manila is monitoring developments in the Philippines following an intelligence report alleging Palestinian militant group Hamas was planning to recruit subordinates to mount an attack against Israeli nationals.

“We appreciate the efficient response of the Philippine police and their efforts to make sure that the Israelis are well-protected. We are closely monitoring this,” the Embassy said Thursday.

The statement came following a report that Hamas has denied the supposed plot.

Citing a source from Hamas, Gaza-based Shehab News Agency said the movement had belied the allegation, noting “commitment to its well-known and declared policy of limiting its conflict with the Israeli occupation within the occupied Palestinian territories, and not to transfer it to any Arab or foreign lands.”

On Tuesday, the Philippine National Police Intelligence Group said it uncovered a plan to recruit Filipinos who will be “utilized to kill Jews present in the country, conduct rallies at the Israeli embassy and spread (of) video propaganda against Israel.”

The information reportedly came from a local contact approached by a certain Fares Al Shikli, who the PNP alleged as the Hamas Foreign Liaison Section head.

