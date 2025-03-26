Manila: The weather bureau said that most areas in the country will experience isolated rain showers on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across the Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and BARMM, as stated by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Meanwhile, the eastern section of the country will continue to experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, the weather bureau said. No low pressure area is expected to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility.