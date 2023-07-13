IPT STUDENTS HOPE MENU RAHMAH INITIATIVE WILL CONTINUE

Many students at higher learning institutions (IPT) are hopeful that the government will continue to implement the Menu Rahmah initiative as it has been very helpful in reducing their financial burden.

A student at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), Tanjung Malim, Mohamad Danial Ahmad Razmi, 23, shared that he now only spends RM10 per day on lunch and dinner thanks to the Menu Rahmah offered at cafes on campus, compared to his previous spending of RM20 per day.

“There is a cafe here that sells three packs of chicken rice for RM10. This means I can split the cost with my friends and not have to worry about spending too much on food,” he told Bernama.

As for Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP) student Shera Temeling, 21, from Kuching, Sarawak, the initiative not only fulfilled the affordable price concept but the menu offered was also balanced and nutritious.

“I can buy rice with chicken and vegetables and a drink for only RM5. The menu is nutritious as it contains the necessary protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins required by our bodies,” she said.

Sharing the same view was Adil Zaini Hamzah, 24, a student of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) in Kuala Kangsar who said that the Menu Rahmah initiative was still relevant and should continue despite the negative comments made by certain quarters.

“As chairman of the Islamic Finance Student Society, I observed the challenges and difficulties that my peers faced when it came to purchasing food. Many of them were forced to limit themselves to one meal per day due to financial constraints.

“There are several stalls around the campus that sell Menu Rahmah. These stalls have become quite popular among students since they can purchase balanced meals at a cheap price,” he said.

His friend Nur Rudiana Norazman, 23, also hoped that the university would collaborate with the cafeteria to introduce Menu Rahmah in a targeted manner.

“Even though we are private university students, we also encounter various challenges and financial constraints. Having this menu available in every cafeteria could be of great assistance in helping us manage as students,” she said.

Meanwhile, a food vendor at a college in Universiti Teknologi Mara (UITM) Seri Iskandar, Muhammad Khari Syaqirin Ismail, 28, said he responded to the government’s call to offer Rahmah Menu because he wanted to help alleviate the students’ burden.

“For lunch, we provide a choice of chicken or fish with rice and mixed vegetables. As for dinner, we offer fried noodles and spaghetti at a price of RM5 per serving. Alhamdulillah, we can generate RM2,000 a day from Menu Rahmah alone,” he said.

However, Muhammad Khari Syaqirin hoped that there would be some aid or incentive from the government for traders who implemented the Menu Rahmah initiative, given the fact that prices of goods are on the rise.

As for Restoran Nasi Vanggey managing director, Ahamed Azlanshah Saiful Jaafar Sadik, said the restaurant in Greentown here offered over 100 Menu Rahmah dishes for customers, especially students, since there are two private IPTs nearby.

“Menu Rahmah can help reduce students’ expenses and they can use the money for other matters. So far many students have come to get this meal.

“We provide Menu Rahmah every Friday starting at 11 am. Customers can get rice and vanggey chicken, vegetables, mixed sauce and sambal and plain water at a price of RM5,” he said.

