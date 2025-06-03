Int’l Conference Empowers Virtual Assistants in Visayas

Dumaguete: Hundreds of virtual assistants from WrkPod, an Australian company headquartered in Negros Oriental, gathered on Tuesday for the iGrow Conference to enhance their skills and knowledge for greater competitiveness in the global market.

According to Philippines News Agency, Dale Beaumont, co-founder of WrkPod and founder of Business Blueprint, stated that the conference aimed to elevate the skills and knowledge of Filipino professionals. “We believe that more skills equal more success,” Beaumont emphasized during an interview.

WrkPod specializes in connecting Filipino virtual assistants with international employers, operating three sites in Negros Oriental-in Dumaguete and Tanjay City-as well as locations in Cebu and Bacolod City. The iGrow Conference, first held in the Philippines in 2022 with about 30 participants, has expanded significantly to over 500 participants in its third iteration this year.

The conference featured world-class speakers discussing topics such as marketing, business plans, social media, and artificial intelligence. These discussions were designed to enable virtual assistants to achieve long-term success with their clients.

Kody Thompson, WrkPod’s co-founder and CEO, noted that some conference attendees were business owners or WrkPod clients from countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. “We feel that the best way for our clients to grow is to bring them here so they can see the abundance of talent available here,” Thompson remarked.

Thompson further reiterated WrkPod’s commitment to creating 10,000 jobs over the next five years. While Filipino universities provide essential educational foundations, Beaumont and Thompson highlighted the importance of additional training and upskilling to ensure lasting careers for Filipino workers.

Beaumont stressed the necessity of staying updated with emerging technologies, such as social media and artificial intelligence, which are crucial for virtual assistants to remain competitive in today’s digital landscape.