Bicol Hot Air Balloon Fest Anticipated to Draw Over 500,000 Tourists

Legazpi: The Department of Tourism in Bicol (DOT-5) is optimistic about the upcoming Bicol Loco Hot Air Balloon Festival, predicting it will attract a substantial influx of both domestic and international tourists. Herbie Aguas, the regional director of DOT-5, expressed confidence in the event’s potential to draw more than 500,000 visitors from various provinces, Metro Manila, and other regions.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Bicol Loco Festival, now in its second year, is already witnessing a confirmed attendance for the three-day event scheduled from June 14 to 16 at the Old Legazpi Airport. The festival will feature activities such as a Philippine flag skydiving jump, a hot air balloon flyout, paramotor fun flying with balloons, a car drifting show, an aerobatic display, and paramotor formation flying.

The presence of well-known performers, including Fred Engay with the Rise High Band, DWTA, Kim Won Shik, Kim Ji Soo, Earl Augustin, SB19, Zack Tabudlo, Hev Abi, and Rico Blanco, is expected to d

raw large crowds. Aguas emphasized the festival’s benefits not just for the city and province but for the entire region, as evidenced by last year’s fully booked resorts, hotels, and restaurants, which also boosted profits for small businesses.

The event is expected to stimulate excitement in the tourism industry and the local economy. Aguas highlighted the economic impact, noting that when tourists engage with local services, including transportation and dining, it initiates a flow of income. He estimated that if a tourist spends at least PHP2,000, the overall revenue could significantly increase with a larger number of visitors.

Funding for the festival has been provided by the Ako Bicol Party-list (AKB) and allocated by the city government of Legazpi. While the city government is capable of managing the event’s manpower, Aguas stressed the importance of collaboration and coordination with their office. He also mentioned that neighboring towns and cities, such as Tabaco, would benefit from the influx of t

ourists, providing opportunities to explore different areas.

Aguas highlighted the diverse attractions in Albay, including resorts like Punta Almara in Ligao City, Misibis Bay in Bacacay, and several waterfalls in the province. Sumlang Lake in Camalig and the famous ATV rides with the majestic Mayon Volcano as a backdrop are also key attractions for visitors.

In a separate interview, Legazpi City Mayor Alfredo Garbiin confirmed the city’s readiness for the festival, citing ongoing promotional efforts with billboards in Iloilo, Cebu, and EDSA. The mayor expressed hopes of surpassing previous tourist arrivals with more surprises, colorful hot air balloons, and air shows planned for the event.